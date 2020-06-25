Montgomery United Transition Team releases final report, recommendations

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery United Transition Team released its final report to Mayor Steven L. Reed on Thursday.
Shortly after taking office, Reed put together the transition team, made up of a diverse group of Montgomery citizens, to examine topics affecting the quality of life within the capital city. After several meetings, including those with public input, the team put together the collective vision of Montgomery United.
During Thursday’s news conference, the committee highlighted cross-cutting themes in which the recommendations were made: Education, equality, reopening community centers, marketing and communication and outside funding.
Committee Co-Chair Judge Vanzetta McPherson said Thursday education was among the most frequently discussed topics.
“The overwhelming consensus among all the committee’s is that everything starts with Montgomery’s education system.” McPherson said.
McPherson said the committee believes the city’s progress into the future will be hindered if the education system does not accelerate.
“The success of our education system directly impacts the quality of life and economic opportunity in our community,” Committee Co-Chair and businessman John Mazyck said.
The committee found the lack of adequate investment in the city’s public education system can impact the city in many ways from compromising the life of children into adulthood to business attraction and public safety.
The committee recommended utilizing retired educators, the library system, community volunteers, and area colleges to provided training and support programs for teachers, parents, and students.
The second cross-cutting theme discussed Thursday was equity.
“There were many uncomfortable conversations about Montgomery’s history of inequality, and the need for equity and intentional investments to open doors to opportunity,” McPherson said.
Some investment options include contracting with minority businesses, incubating small businesses and investing in arts and cultural programs across the city.
The committee said the goal when looking at equity was to meet citizens and businesses where they are.
The committee also highlighted investing in public facilities in low-income neighborhoods. McPherson said there was broad support to invest in the reopening and staffing of the city community centers that had since closed due to inadequate funding or support.
“Many participants reminisced about how youth membership and crime prevention programs, used to take place inside those facilities, and their desire to bring those programs back,” Judge said. “Community centers can be used to provide more access to health and wellness programs, the centers could house arts programs for youth, provide shared spaces to incubate creative adults and children, and provide access to the equipment they need to hone their craft,” McPherson added.
To ease the financial burden of the city, the committee suggested the creation of public-private partnerships with non-profits and community-based organizations.
To read the full report and the rest of the committee’s recommendations, visit this link.
The committee was made up of more than 70 volunteers serving on six topic committees including education and economic development to health and wellness and data and infrastructure.
Reed said Thursday the recommendations by the committee will be used as a guidepost for decisions along with the 2040 vision plan.
