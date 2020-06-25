More states list Alabama on their travel advisory

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The rising coronavirus cases are putting Alabama on more travel advisory lists for New York, New Jersey and Connecticut. If you plan to visit the tri-state area, you’ll have to quarantine for 14 days.
Despite Alabama being second in the nation in rising COVID-19 cases, Governor Kay Ivey is staying the course for now.
In a statement reacting to the latest travel advisories, her office tells us “Alabama is focused on doing what we can to curb the spread of the virus in our own state. New York, Connecticut and New Jersey are entitled to their own decisions, but if we all do our part by social distancing and exercising smart health practices, we will be able to return to our routines.”
Dr. Ellen Eaton, a UAB assistant professor of infectious diseases, says more states could add Alabama to their quarantine lists if the cases continue to rise. She says you may want to think twice about going on vacation until the situation improves.
“It’s actually not that hard to cancel your vacation. It’s a lot harder to pull through a case of severe coronavirus, spending weeks on a ventilator as we’ve seen so the sacrifices may seem great but potentially the benefit is lifesaving,” Dr. Eaton said.
So what about enforcement? Self-responsibility will likely play a role. We’re also told the governors of the states with the advisories in place say they’ll be checking license plates and telling people from those states to quarantine.
