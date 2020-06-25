One more day of elevated rain and storm chances

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - This time of year, we are used to pop-up showers and storms... but over the past few days coverage of rain has been much higher than that. Our typical summertime Alabama pattern has settled in for several days, and we will continue to keep thunderstorm chances running around 50-60% throughout your Thursday afternoon and evening.
It won’t rain all day, but there will be plenty of cloud cover around to make it a poor day to be outdoors even if it’s not raining at any given time. Fortunately the severe threat is very, very low.
The clouds and elevated rain risk will keep temperatures down in the 80s once again, but the humidity will make it feel steamy once again.
This weekend and early next week will feature a forecast we are more accustomed to this time of year. It’ll be hotter and very muggy with a roughly 30% chance of daily showers and thunderstorms across the region.
So instead of nearly everybody seeing rain, it’ll be more isolated activity during the peak heating of the afternoons. And since there will be less rain and storm coverage, there will be more sunshine each day. That will push high temperatures into the lower and perhaps middle 90s.
Add in the humidity and we will see heat index values rise into the upper 90s Friday through early next week.
SAHARAN DUST LATEST...
The much-discussed plume of Saharan Dust has arrived along the Gulf Coast as of Thursday morning. We may not notice it much today because of the expected heavy cloud cover and rain, but the dust is in our atmosphere.
If we see enough clearing by Thursday evening, you’ll notice a vivid reddish-orange sunset. It’s also possible that we begin to notice some respiratory, breathing, vision, and air quality issues for those who are most susceptible by Thursday afternoon.
The time period with the highest chance of air quality concerns and vivid sunrises/sunsets will be Friday morning through Sunday morning. That’s when the dust will be at its densest and most expansive across not only Alabama, but the Southeast as a whole.
By early next week, the Saharan Air Layer (SAL) will be departing, but it’s possible additional plumes of dust move in over the next couple of weeks.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.