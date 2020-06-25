Police: Woman runs over victim at car wash, charged with assault

ANDALUSIA, Ala. (WSFA) - A Covington County woman has been charged with assault after police say she intentionally ran over another woman at a car wash.
According to Andalusia Police Department Capt. Jamey Wismer, Jasmine Odom ran over Faith Alexander at Bulldog Car Wash last week.
Wismer says the department responded to a report of a domestic altercation at the car wash last Thursday at 11:01 a.m.
Wismer says Alexander, 18, was involved in an argument with someone else who was not Odom. The argument evolved, according to witnesses, and Odom revved her engine before she ran over Alexander.
Alexander was taken to a hospital and has since recovered from injuries, Wismer says.
Odom, 20, was arrested Wednesday and is charged with second-degree assault.
She has been placed in the Covington County Jail under a $10,000 bond.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.