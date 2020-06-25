State health officers give coronavirus update

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery has the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the state, passing Mobile and Jefferson County, whose population is nearly triple in size.
“It is true that we’re testing a little more, maybe 8 or 9 percent more in the past month or so, but we’ve seen almost a 30 percent increase in cases over the past two weeks alone,” State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris said.
It could take some time until we’re out the woods as coronavirus numbers continue to increase.
“We simply aren’t heading the right way in Alabama. The numbers are headed the wrong way. We’re seeing more and more cases and we’re seeing them in most parts of the state. People in many cases just aren’t getting the message. I think when the economy started to open back up people took that as a reason to go back and do things the way they’ve always done them,” Harris said. “It’s hard to change someone’s behavior.”
Harris said that one of the main things that you can do to help stop the spread is actually something that’s become controversial as a requirement, and that’s wear a mask.
“The bottom line is masks do prevent infections and masks do save lives,” Harris said. “We feel like local officials do need to make those decisions for their community. We’re going to be making sure that local officials have all the information they need about their county or municipality to the degree that we’re able to get it, and we need mayors to step up and do what’s right for their community.”
Harris says 90 percent of Alabama counties are reporting at least one new case per day.
Alabama’s Safer At Home order is set to expire on July 3.
