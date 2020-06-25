’There was a need I could fill, so that’s what I wanted to do’: A UAB doctor shares story of serving in NYC

“Loss of life, loss of abilities, loss of time with loved ones,” said. “That was hard to watch and deal with day after day. It was also difficult being alone and isolated. When I wasn’t working, I was alone in a hotel room. I didn’t have my exercise equipment or my kitchen, so my personal health definitely struggled. I really missed my pets, and several of them were sick while I was gone and had to be taken to the vet and the hospital. It was hard not being there for them when they needed me. I know I was also needed here, but I felt like an inadequate ‘pet mom’ to not be with them when they were hurting.”