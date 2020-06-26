ASU plans to welcome students back into dorms Aug. 8

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Leaders of universities and colleges are putting their brains together to determine the best course of action to take with regards to welcoming students back to on-campus residence halls this fall in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Alabama State University shared its plan is to have students back in residence halls beginning Aug. 8, ASU President Quinton T. Ross Jr. said. It was a part of a guide issued by the university Friday.
“We are planning now to welcome our students back to campus for the fall semester,” said Ross. “This guide sets forth many of the protocols that will help to ensure the safety of the campus family as we face the ongoing challenges of the coronavirus pandemic. We want to emphasize that although the guide is comprehensive in scope, it is a working document. We will continue to monitor data and information related to COVID-19 and make adjustments as necessary.”
Ross says students and employees should be prepared for changes when the campus reopens for traditional classes. He says the campus will abide by CDC guidelines related to social distancing and the sanitization of buildings, workspaces and classrooms.
“We will also be a ‘Mask Mandatory’ campus, which is our term for requiring masks or face coverings in public and common spaces across the campus. A number of other safety measures will be in place as we emphasize our new motto: Stay Aware. Stay Safe. Stay Hornet Strong,” said Ross.
