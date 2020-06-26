Conditions looking better for outdoor activities for next few days

By Tyler Sebree | June 26, 2020 at 4:36 AM CDT - Updated June 26 at 5:36 AM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Say goodbye to the days with widespread and numerous showers and thunderstorms. Beginning today and lasting through Monday we will see our more typical 20-30% rain and storm chances each afternoon and evening.

Just a slight chance of a few showers or storms Friday.
So it’s not a completely dry and quiet forecast, but the daily rain and storm chances are more usual for the summertime months in Alabama. It doesn’t look like it’ll be overly sunny any one afternoon, but there will be substantially lower thunderstorm coverage.

A slight chance of a shower or storm Saturday afternoon and evening.
As a result of that, high temperatures will likely return to the upper 80s and lower 90s through next week. Once you factor in the elevated humidity levels it’ll feel like the upper 90s and possibly lower 100s depending on if you see any sunshine.

The pattern does look to return to a more active phase by the middle of next week. By next Tuesday the chance for showers and thunderstorms jumps back up to roughly 50% with high temperatures remaining near the 90-degree mark.

Isolated showers and storms are possible through the weekend.
