Man charged in Montgomery robbery from April

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Police have charged a man for a Montgomery robbery that took place in April.
According to Capt. Saba Coleman, Adam Cox, 32, is charged with third degree robbery.
The charge is related to an incident which took place on April 30 around 5:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of the Eastern Boulevard.
Coleman says Cox was identified as the suspect and was taken into custody Thursday by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force.
Detail about the robbery have not been released.
