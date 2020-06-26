16 Montgomery coronavirus deaths reported in a week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama confirmed another 964 positive cases of COVID-19 Friday with 54 of them among Montgomery County residents.
Montgomery also noted three more deaths from the pandemic, bringing its 7-day total to 16. The county now accounts for 91 of the state’s 887 confirmed deaths, or about 10 percent.
Montgomery’s four primary hospitals are currently treating 148 COVID-19 patients, including 45 at Jackson Hospital and 103 at Baptist Health’s three facilities. The numbers have dropped for Baptist, which is also reporting that less than have of its ventilators are being used.
While Montgomery continues to lead the state with the most number of cases at 3,521, Jefferson County has seen its cases surge in recent days to 3,481. The home of Birmingham added nearly 300 new cases in the previous two days and is on course to pass Montgomery over the weekend.
However, at 17.6, Montgomery’s percentage of cases is still higher than that of larger cities.
The Alabama Department of Public Health says a team of CDC specialists has come to the state to help to combat the coronavirus.
Across the nation, infections per day in the U.S. have surged to an all-time high of 40,000, prompting some states like Texas and Florida to reverse course on their efforts to reopen.
The virus is being blamed for about 125,000 deaths and 2.4 million confirmed infections nationwide.
