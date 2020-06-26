MPS reacts to state’s roadmap to reopening schools

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Ann Roy Moore is reacting to the state’s release Friday of a roadmap for reopening in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Since the start of the pandemic, we started thinking about our process of returning to school for the upcoming school year. MPS’s leadership team is working around the clock to address the specific needs of our system, ensuring that everyone is in a safe environment when we reopen our doors,” Supt. Moore said.
State Superintendent Dr. Eric Mackey released what the state is calling its “Roadmap to Reopening Alabama Schools” plan in a news conference, saying there will be traditional classrooms and online courses, but that “this will be the most difficult school year that we have ever faced.”
“We’re reviewing the state department’s guidelines, and I hope to have a finalized plan announced in the coming days,” Moore said.
Mackey is encouraging districts to start their academic year later, though he a specific date has not been set at this point.
