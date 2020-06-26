Sally’s Adventures: U.S. Space and Rocket Center

“I think astronomy is sort of the really the first science that people had access to and it remains the easiest science to study. You just have to go outside and look up,” Planetarium Director David Wiegel said. “And you know, especially in light of recent events, I think people are doing that with more frequency, they’re spending more time at home. They’re spending time outside and they’re, they’re able to see the world around them with new eyes and we hope that the programming here really augments that experience and helps to teach you what you’re looking at what you’re looking for. And really give you an understanding of you know, our place in the space as a whole in terms of the entire universe, but also the importance of the earth, and what we have here in this very special planet.”