Selma mayor signs order requiring face mask use

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Selma has become the latest Alabama city to require the use of face masks in an effort to slow the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Friday, Mayor Darrio Melton signed an executive order that covers those over age two when in groups of more than 10 people.
The order goes into effect on Saturday at 5 p.m and is subject to a $25 enforcement fine.
Selma is following the lead of larger cities such as Birmingham and Montgomery with the requirement.
As of Friday morning, Alabama had more than 32,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with more than 700 of those found in Dallas County. The state reports 887 deaths with eight of those coming from Dallas County.
