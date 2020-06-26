State officials to announce ‘Roadmap to Reopening Alabama Schools’ 10 am.

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - State officials are expected to provide an update on the reopening of Alabama schools Friday amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
During a news conference, State School Superintendent Dr. Eric Mackey and State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris will announce what is being called the “Roadmap to Reopening Schools.” WSFA 12 News will carry this news conference on-air, online and on our mobile app starting at 10 a.m.
Thursday, the Alabama Education Association released 22 expectations for reopening Alabama schools. AEA says the list includes things school systems should consider when reopening schools.
Mackey previously said the state department was examining several methods including socially distancing classrooms, limiting the number of students and allowing students with health issues to work from home.
State officials have also been working on a virtual school option for the 2020-2021 school year. The Federal money afforded to the state by Congress did allow the state to purchase online programming for local school districts to use but details on a program have not been released.
The end of this past school year students had to do distance learning at home, and Mackey says it went better than expected, but noticed it was only successful when students had the right equipment and a proper internet connection.
