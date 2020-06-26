Suspect wanted for financially exploiting family turns himself in

AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man wanted for allegedly financially exploiting an Autauga County turned himself in Wednesday, according to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers.
Christopher Lee Franklin is said to have deceived a family regarding work on their house back in May.
According to the Autauga County Sheriff’s Office, Franklin agreed to conduct block work around the base of the family’s home and then knowingly obtained, by deception, control over money of the family and provided a general receipt with inaccurate personal information for the initial payment.
The sheriff’s office says Franklin voluntarily turned himself in to Autauga County Sheriff Investigators Wednesday.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.