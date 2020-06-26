Town of Pike Road celebrates ‘Week of Patriotism’ leading up to 4th of July

PIKE ROAD, Ala. (WSFA) - The town of Pike Road kicks off a week long celebration for the 4th of July this weekend. It’s a different approach to the holiday than Pike Road usually takes.
“To be respectful of the challenges of group gatherings and all the dynamics that go into the COVID-19 and how we want to, we want to respect the fact that we need to be social distancing, we’ve decided to change our approach and do an entire week of celebration. We call it the week of patriotism,” said Pike Road Mayor Gordon Stone. “And really, it’s turned into this to this most creative and ingenious approach that you can imagine.”
The Week of Patriotism is full of activities families can do together, without putting themselves, or others, at risk.
“We’re doing things like a scavenger hunt, where you can go in a safe environment and and take the clues that are are virtually shared and and find unique things that will not only points you to learn more about your community, but also remind you of the blessings we have to live in America. We also have a community choir that’s going to come together and groups who perform musically or individuals who have musical talent are all sharing their videos and their recordings of their music. And it all has to be patriotic theme. And that will be released on the 4th of July, every hour will be a new release. And then at night, there’ll be this collective concert of celebrating the week of patriotism. In between all of that we’re going to have a blood drive, we’re going to have opportunities for you to put your hand print on a big huge canvas to create a community art piece that is the American flag,” Stone explained.
If you ask the people of Pike Road, the 4th of July has always been a holiday the town is serious about enjoying.
“Well, it’s so important to us. We are the Patriots. Our colors are red, white and blue. Pike Road was founded by people who just wanted to have a way to maintain their character and yet have their voice heard all of those characteristics that are so American and Americana. We take those to heart in Pike Road,” Stone said. “The 4th of July has forever been a time of community gathering and bringing people together and celebrating that spirit. Well, because of the importance of recognizing that we’re still dealing with the Coronavirus and we’re still paying attention to the to the request for social distancing and, and the dangerous of large groups. We’ve said let’s don’t let’s don’t get together in the The normal way, let’s get together in a unique, creative way, use technology and use the tools that are available to us and still frame it all and enjoy that message of America and the blessings we have in this country.”
Find information about all of Pike Road’s 4th of July activities here.
