Town of Pike Road celebrates ‘Week of Patriotism’ leading up to 4th of July

“We’re doing things like a scavenger hunt, where you can go in a safe environment and and take the clues that are are virtually shared and and find unique things that will not only points you to learn more about your community, but also remind you of the blessings we have to live in America. We also have a community choir that’s going to come together and groups who perform musically or individuals who have musical talent are all sharing their videos and their recordings of their music. And it all has to be patriotic theme. And that will be released on the 4th of July, every hour will be a new release. And then at night, there’ll be this collective concert of celebrating the week of patriotism. In between all of that we’re going to have a blood drive, we’re going to have opportunities for you to put your hand print on a big huge canvas to create a community art piece that is the American flag,” Stone explained.