Weekend features typical Summer weather

Hot, muggy and a little more on the quiet side for the weekend

Lower rain and storm chances this weekend with hotter temperatures
By Tyler Sebree and Amanda Curran | June 26, 2020 at 4:36 AM CDT - Updated June 26 at 10:02 AM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Say goodbye to the days with widespread and numerous showers and thunderstorms... starting today (and lasting through Monday) we will see our more typical, summer-like pattern set back in. That means coverage of showers and storms near 20-30% each afternoon and evening.

Just a slight chance of a few showers or storms Friday.
Just a slight chance of a few showers or storms Friday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

So it’s not a completely dry and quiet forecast, but the daily rain/storm chance is not as high as it has been this week.

It doesn’t look like it’ll be overly sunny any one afternoon, but there will be substantially lower thunderstorm coverage.

A slight chance of a shower or storm Saturday afternoon and evening.
A slight chance of a shower or storm Saturday afternoon and evening. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

As a result of that, high temperatures will likely return to the upper 80s and lower 90s through next week. Once you factor in the elevated humidity levels it’ll feel like the upper 90s and possibly lower 100s depending on if you see any sunshine.

The pattern does look to return to a more active phase by the middle of next week. By next Tuesday the chance for showers and thunderstorms jumps back up to roughly 50% with high temperatures remaining near the 90-degree mark.

Isolated showers and storms are possible through the weekend.
Isolated showers and storms are possible through the weekend. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.