Hot and hazy day with pop-up rain

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - This weekend is not a washout! The skies are still staying cloudy/hazy today, but overall rain coverage is lower. It’s not a completely dry and quiet forecast, but rain/storm chances are staying on the lower-end with only a few pop-up showers and storms.
Thunderstorms that develop today could pack a punch. Widespread severe weather is not anticipated, but individual cells could contain damaging wind, hail, frequent lightning and heavy rain. As the saying goes, “When thunder roars, go indoors!”
The other thing? DUST! The Saharan dust created a milky, hazy sky Friday, and is sticking around today. Therefore, the air quality is not very good across Alabama today. The dust will gradually move back to the east Sunday and beyond, and we’ll probably get a nice sunrises and sunset before it departs.
Rain chances start to rise as we head into the middle of next week. Monday will feature a typical summertime forecast, but rain will be more widespread by the middle of the week.
High temperatures will return to the upper 80s and lower 90s through next week. Elevated humidity levels will make “feels like” temperatures rise into the upper 90 (and possibly low 100s).
