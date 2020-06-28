American Airlines resuming full flights

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Starting July 1 American Airlines will begin filling flights again.
The airline said Friday it will continue to notify passengers when their planes are full, and allow them to switch to less crowded flights at no extra cost through September 30.
Passengers with flights booked through that date can change their flights with no travel change fee, but will have to pay for any difference in the fare.
American said it will also start asking customers to complete a coronavirus symptom checklist during the flight check-in process beginning June 30.
The airline is still requiring both passengers and employees to wear face masks.
