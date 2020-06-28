90° Temperatures have Returned

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - If you thought yesterday was hot, then prepare for the heat today. We stayed in the 80s yesterday, but today, temperatures will rise into the 90s for most. Add in the humidity, and heat index values (”feels like” temperatures) will soar to near 100° this afternoon.
Those who see rain will receive a brief cool-down! Showers and storms, however, will stay few and far between. Similar to yesterday, some rain will pop up, but many will stay dry.
Heat, humidity, and isolated to scattered storms... This is a very typical summertime forecast that will continue into tomorrow. Heat indices will be near 100° again.
By Tuesday, rain chances take it up a notch. Widespread shower and thunderstorm activity is anticipated for the middle of the workweek.
