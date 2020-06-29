Alabama’s Safer at Home order set to expire Friday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Gov. Kay Ivey’s amended Safer at Home order is set to expire on Friday.
Ivey’s office said it anticipates having an update related to the order before the week is over, ahead of the July 4th holiday weekend.
It’s not clear whether Ivey will extend the order in some way or make any changes to it.
Ivey’s last news conference to discuss the COVID-19 pandemic was on May 21.
On that day, she announced an expanded list of events and businesses that could reopen the following day under the amended Safer at Home order.
On May 21, Alabama had tested 171,000 people, had confirmed 13,058 cases, and had 528 confirmed deaths.
“If things don’t get worse, and I certainly hope and pray they don’t, then we’re going to continue putting personal responsibility on each and every individual citizen,” the governor said at the time. “It takes all of us, y’all, being vigilant, and adhering to these social distancing guidelines in order to stop the spread of this disease.”
As of Monday, Alabama had a total of 36,682 confirmed COVID-19 cases, and 392,800 people had been tested.
The state’s death toll had risen to 905, an increase of more than 40 percent since May 21.
