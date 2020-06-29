Apparent contractor illegally dumping roof shingles, county says

TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Several illegal dumps in Tallapoosa County has caught the ire of county leaders, including the district attorney.
Many homes sustained storm damage in April and it appears an out of state roofing contractor is knowingly breaking state litter laws by illegally tossing the materials.
”Well, I think it’s a mess,” said Lake Martin Resource Association President John Thompson.
“We know who it is,” Tallapoosa County District 3 Commissioner John McKelvey said with an air disgust.
There’s a pile of shingles on a state right-of-way about seven miles east of Alex City on Highway 22. The man on site wouldn’t identify himself but says he was hired by the roofing contractor in question to clean it up and haul it away to the Alex City landfill.
A check with the landfill confirms it did receive several loads of roof shingles brought in by the man and his son who cleaned up the site.
Either way, McKelvey has seen enough.
“It’s just blatant disrespect,” he said. “Apparently, they’re just picking sites at random where they can get a vehicle off the road for a few seconds and dump it,” according to the commissioner.
In fact, less than two weeks ago, McKelvey noticed another pile of shingles in the same spot, but in that case, it was the taxpayers of Tallapoosa County who had to foot the bill to get it cleaned up.
McKelvey said the price was easily over $2,000.
The dumping practice has become a major source of irritation for John Thompson, who spends much of his time canvasing the county and Lake Martin picking up litter.
“Plus, what it does is opens up for other dumpings,” Thompson said.
Tallapoosa County leaders, including the district attorney, say they have a good idea who was responsible; an out of state roofing contractor from Georgia. They weren’t comfortable releasing the company’s name until they get more evidence, which may not be hard to find.
“You don’t know if they really want to clean it because they want to be out here or if it’s a oh-oh, we got caught,” said DA Jeremy Durr. “This won’t be tolerated.”
This could easily grow to become a felony case depending the amount of money the contractor charged local homeowners to dispose of the damage roof materials, “because they are charging these people a disposal fee,” McKelvey said.
The pile is gone, bu there’s still a pile of frustration as authorities hone in on a suspected contractor whose lid of secrecy just got blown up.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.