Hiking with Hailey: Wind Creek State Park

ALEXANDER CITY, Ala. (WSFA) - In this week’s Hiking with Hailey, Hailey traveled to Lake Martin to visit Wind Creek State Park.
Originally owned by Russell Corporation, Wind Creek was purchased by the state in 1969 before being renovated to the park it is today. With 1,445 scenic acres hugging the shoreline of Lake Martin, it offers many different fun outdoor activities, including public access to the lake.
“There’s camping, hiking, boating, we have a zipline, we have an 18-hole putt-putt golf course. We also have an archery range,” said Mari Jean Hadley, a volunteer interpreter at Wind Creek.
One of the more common trails for visitors to hike can be found just across from the swimming hole. It’s called the Campfire Trail.
“It’s about 2 miles - it’s 1.8 miles - and it goes along the lake, which is beautiful,” said Hadley. “It’s an old growth forest, so it’s just neat trail, a real easy trail. We even hike it at night with no flashlights.”
During the day, animal sightings can be pretty common throughout the lush forest, but you have to keep your eyes peeled. Some of the most common animals are small frogs, but Hadley described the plethora of creatures that frequent Campfire Trail.
“We’ve got deer, we’ve got a den of foxes that are in this area, raccoons, possums, and a feral cat or two,” she said. “[There’s also] squirrels, owls, hawks, and eagles.”
If animals aren't your thing, there's plenty of plants to please your perennial interests. The Campfire Trail features multiple types of pine trees, and wildflowers.
As you meander through the twists and turns of the trail, a clearing finally appears - giving hikers the perfect view of Lake Martin.
So, whether it’s staying under the shade of the trees, or dipping your feet in the cool lake water - the Campfire Trail is the perfect place to spend a summer afternoon with the family.
