Jefferson County passes Montgomery County in COVID-19 cases

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Jefferson County eclipsed much less populated Montgomery County over the weekend to once again lead the state in the total number of COVID-19 cases, according to the latest data from the Alabama Department of Public Health.
As of Monday, ADPH says Jefferson County has 4,053 cases to Montgomery’s 3,727, a difference of 326.
Montgomery added 206 new cases since Friday, and its death toll climbed by one to 93. Jefferson County, meanwhile, has recorded 134 deaths.
Mobile County, which is twice Montgomery’s size in population, trails the capital county by just 190 cases. But it also has more deaths with a total of 133.
Alabama has a total of just under 37,000 positive cases with around 30 percent of those tests being confirmed in just the past two weeks. A total of nearly 393,000 tests have been performed, to date.
The state’s death total is now at 905 with roughly half of all lives claimed coming from those in long-term care facilities.
ADPH presumes just under 19,000 people who has tested positive for COVID-19 have since recovered.
