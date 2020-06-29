Monday is last day to register to vote in upcoming Alabama election

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The deadline for Alabamians to register to vote for the upcoming July runoff election is Monday.
A resident who wishes to register can go online, submit a mail-in voter registration form, or stop by their local board or registrars. They can also can also register to vote through the mobile app “Vote for Alabama.”
The deadline to submit an absentee ballot application is also quickly approaching. The deadline to apply for an absentee ballot is July 9.
Absentee ballot applications can be accessed by going online or by calling or visiting your local election manager’s office. Voters are also able to contact the Secretary of State’s Office at (334) 242-7210 to request an absentee ballot application.
A couple of things to remember: you must provide a copy of your valid ID with your application, and your ballot requires two witnesses or a notary. Those witnesses can be anyone 18-years-old or older.
Once an absentee ballot application is submitted, it is then reviewed by the county absentee election manager. If approved, the election office will send the absentee ballot to the voter with instructions on what to do next.
The deadline to return an absentee ballot is by close of business July 13, with the last day to postmark an absentee ballot being the same day.
