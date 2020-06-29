Montgomery police searching for missing 17-year-old

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 17-year-old.
According to police, Lesley Pantaleon was reported missing by her parents. She was last seen on Wednesday driving a 2006 blue Chevrolet Trailblazer with the tag 3BF4014.
Police say Pantaleon has a scar on the left side of her face from a car accident.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of Pantaleon, please call police or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP. You can also use the CrimeStoppers toll-free number at 1-833-AL 1-STOP.
