Montgomery teen named second runner-up in annual Distinguished Young Women competition

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery teen was the second runner-up in the 2020 Distinguished Young Women National Finals competition.
According to the organization, Dominique Verville, a graduate of LAMP High School, was presented with a cash scholarship of $10,000. She also earned preliminary competition awards in the fitness and interview categories, totaling $2,000 in additional cash scholarships.
The competition, which usually takes place in Mobile, was conducted digitally due to COVID-19. It was showcased in a three-night online broadcast.
Verville will attend Auburn University in the fall and plans to become a pediatric physical therapist.
More than $125,000 in cash scholarship were awarded during the competition.
