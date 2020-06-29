Selma assistant fire chief arrested after deadly crash

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - An assistant fire chief for Selma has been arrested and charged with leaving the scene of a fatal crash. Assistant Fire Chief Franklin Nelson Edwards, 49, of Marion, was arrested by Alabama Law Enforcement State Troopers Saturday.
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has since confirmed Edwards’ position with the Selma Fire Department.
The investigation started after State Troopers responded to the the scene of the fatal two-vehicle crash shortly before 1 a.m. Saturday along Interstate 59 where they found a 22-year-old motorcyclist. That victim, since identified as Matthew Scott Sartin, of Pineville, Louisiana, died after his 2000 BMW 1200 motorcycle was involved in a crash.
Not long after ALEA’s Traffic Homicide Unit secured the scene, State Troopers found the second vehicle, a 2009 BMW 750 passenger vehicle, about two miles south. It was disabled and abandoned, investigators said.
Investigators found evidence that Edwards had been driving the car, and after the Jefferson County district attorney’s office reviewed the case facts, a felony warrant was issued for Edwards’ arrest.
Troopers arrested Edwards after interviewing him, then transported him to the Jefferson County Jail. He has since been released on a bond totaling $10,000.
The crash remains under investigation. Meanwhile, attempts to reach Selma Mayor Darrio Melton and Selma Fire Department Chief Christopher Graham for comment have been unsuccessful.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.