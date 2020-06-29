3 Gulf Shores restaurants confirm COVID-19 among staff

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - At least three popular Gulf Shores restaurants have been impacted by COVID-19 among staff.
Original Oyster House temporarily closed Sunday after an employee tested positive for the virus.
“The restaurant is being professionally cleaned and sanitized while each member gets tested. Our Coronavirus safeguards, which require staff members to be temperature checked prior to their shift and mandatory mask wearing, will continue to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus when we reopen,” a statement on the restaurant’s website said.
Acme Oyster House in Gulf Shores released a statement Monday on social media saying there was a positive case among its staff.
“Due to this, we decided to close the restaurant on Friday, June 26 through Tuesday, June 30. This allows us to get our restaurant cleaned thoroughly and completely disinfected,” Acme Oyster House’s statement said.
A few employees at the popular The Hangout restaurant have also tested positive for COVID-19, WKRG-TV in Mobile reported.
A spokesperson for the restaurant told WKRG the restaurant was following CDC guidelines, being disinfected each night, and the employees who tested positive wouldn’t return to work until they were cleared by a doctor.
Baldwin County has added 255 COVID-19 cases in the last 14 days, according to data from the Alabama Department of Public Health. There are a total of 626 confirmed cases in the county.
