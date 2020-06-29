Smiths Station man dead after crash Sunday afternoon

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Smiths Station man is dead after a crash Sunday afternoon.
According to Lee County Coroner Bill Harris, the single-vehicle crash happened at about 1:40 p.m. Sunday in the 7800 block of Lee Road 246. John Smith, 55, was taken to Columbus Piedmont Regional Hospital by ambulance where he later died from complications of multiple blunt force injuries.
Harris said it appears that Smith left the roadway and struck a culvert. The crash remains under investigation by the Alabama State Troopers and the Lee County Coroner’s Office.
