Tallapoosa County man faces 10 felony drug charges

TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Tallapoosa County business owner faces major drug charges.
Investigators with the Tallapoosa County Narcotics Task Force say they’ve charged 68-year-old Timothy Hornsby with 10 felony drug charges and a misdemeanor charge.
The task force alleges that Hornsby was selling marijuana and pills out of his “This And That” store on Highway 63 South. The bust took place Friday morning around 7 a.m. Agents recovered 82 grams of marijuana, Xanax and Hydrocodone pills. Court records show Hornsby’s bond has been set at $56,000.
The task force alleges Timothy Hornsby had kept his drugs in the back of the store and was selling them to certain customers.
Agents wouldn’t say whether Hornsby confessed but did indicate the suspect gave a “statement.”
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.