Triple digit heat index temperatures and scattered storms

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It was a very hot and oppressively humid Sunday with scattered heavy thunderstorms that produced strong to severe wind gusts along and south of I-85. The peak heat index in Montgomery rose all the way to 102° with highs in the mid-90s! It was actually the hottest day of 2020 thus far.
More of the same is expected for today to kick off the workweek. High temps should rise well into the lower and perhaps middle 90s with oppressive humidity levels making it “feel like” the lower 100s for many.
While storm coverage and intensity will likely be less impressive than yesterday, some isolated showers and storms are possible.
It wouldn’t be a bad idea to carry that umbrella to work today just in case a downpour happens to pop up over your region.
Rain and storm chances do rise a bit each day through the week with rain probabilities rising all the way to 60-70% for Wednesday and Thursday. Those are currently the two days with the highest thunderstorm risk as it looks now.
However, rain and storm chances will likely remain elevated into the big Fourth of July holiday weekend around 50% or so. We wouldn’t cancel any plans, but we do suggest keeping in mind that there will likely be scattered to potentially numerous showers and storms through Sunday.
Daily high temperatures will hang out in the lower 90s for most of us each day with heat indexes in the upper 90s to near 100 degrees courtesy of ample moisture and elevated humidity levels.
