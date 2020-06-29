Tutwiler inmate dies in hospital after positive COVID-19 test

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An inmate who was serving a 55-year sentence at Alabama’s Tutwiler Prison for Women in Wetumpka has died, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections.
Wanda Gaye Dison, 68, died Monday after being transferred to an area hospital for treatment. ADOC said Dison had been in the prison’s infirmary until her health began “rapidly declining.”
Dison, whom the prison system says had advanced, chronic medical conditions, also tested positive for COVID-19 after being admitted to the hospital. A final autopsy will have to be performed to determine her exact cause of death.
Dison had been serving time for rape and sodomy after being convicted in 2004 out of Montgomery County.
ADOC says it has confirmed two inmates at Tutwiler have tested positive for coronavirus. One was asymptomatic and was tested as a precautionary measure prior to a necessary facility-to-facility transfer, the department said. The other was being quarantined after showing symptoms of the disease.
Both have since been moved to medical isolation.
ADOC says it has confirmed 65 cases among its more than 26,000 inmates. Of those, 41 are still active cases.
Meanwhile, 163 ADOC staffers and contract workers have self reported their positive tests to the department. Of those, 82 continue to have active cases of the respiratory illness while the other 81 have been cleared to return to work.
