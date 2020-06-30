After hottest day of 2020, more oppressive heat, humidity and storms on the way

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Once again we fell just shy of the 95-degree mark. Montgomery officially hit 94° yesterday, but saw its heat index temperature rise all the way to 102°! It was incredibly muggy and uncomfortable with a few showers and storms dotting the area.
Expect a repeat performance both today and tomorrow with slightly higher rain and storm chances around 50% or so. Highs will soar right back into the lower and middle 90s depending on how much sunshine you see.
Anyone who cashes in on some extra sun and happens to dodge any afternoon storms will easily see temps hit 94°-96° these next two afternoons.
With dew points way up there in the mid-70s, it will again “feel like” the upper 90s and lower 100s for just about everyone from roughly 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
It looks like we will take the edge off the intense heat by Wednesday as daily highs fall back into the upper 80s to near 90°. This will in part be courtesy of a bit more cloud cover each day heading into the Fourth of July holiday weekend.
Not only will it be a little bit cloudier, but there will also be higher rain and thunderstorm chances Thursday thru Monday. Those chances will be running around 60-70% as it look currently. However, as each day gets closer, we will be able to fine tune those exact chances for you based on our near-term hi-resolution forecast models.
Unfortunately the oppressively high humidity levels won’t be going anywhere, so the highs in the upper 80s will still feel incredibly uncomfortable.
