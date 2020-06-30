Arrest made in June 20 double-shooting investigation

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department says an arrest has been made in a double-shooting investigation where Chaun Williams was killed earlier this month.
After further investigation, MPD Capt. Saba Coleman says Montgomery resident Cody Washington, 38, has been arrested and charged with murder and second-degree assault.
Coleman says on June 20 police responded at about 10:40 p.m. to a call of a person shot within the 1500 block of North Decatur Street.
At the scene, officers found two people had been shot; one had sustained a life-threatening gunshot wound, the other had sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
Coleman says both victims were transported to local hospitals for treatment. One of the victims died of their injuries at the hospital, Coleman says. That person was later identified as the 30-year-old Williams.
Coleman says further investigation indicates Washington and Williams were involved in an altercation, during which Williams was shot by Washington.
Washington has been placed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.