Confederate monument in front of Lowndes County Courthouse to be removed

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Lowndes County Commission voted Monday to remove a Confederate monument that stands in the Hayneville town square.
According to the commission, the statue, constructed sometime in 1940, stands before the Lowndes County Courthouse. It will be moved, but the timing for the removal is unclear.
Commission Chairman Carnell McAlpine said if necessary they will pay the $25,000 fine set by state law to preserve monuments. He said due to recent events of racial injustice, the commission felt it was time for a change.
“We looked at the things that’s been going on in the United States for the last month or so, as far as justice and the George Floyd incident and some other cases, and we just feel like at this point, with Lowndes County being in the Black Belt, a very race-diversed county, we just felt like it was time for us to make a change and remove it and move forward,” McAlpine said.
Jacqueline Thomas, county administrator, confirmed the removal vote was unanimous.
WSFA 12 News has reached out to the Alabama Division of the United Daughters of the Confederacy for comment.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.