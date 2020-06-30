Former Prattville church employee indicted on sex abuse sentenced

John Edgar Harris was sentenced to 13 months in the Autauga Metro Jail. (Source: Autauga Metro Jail)
By WSFA Staff | June 30, 2020 at 7:17 AM CDT - Updated June 30 at 7:17 AM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A former Prattville church employee charged with sex abuse has been sentenced.

According to court documents, John Edgar Harris was convicted of second-degree assault. Harris, previously an employee at Glynwood Baptist Church, was indicted on first-degree sexual abuse, facilitating the travel of a child for an unlawful sex act, and enticing a child for immoral purposes.

The court dropped two of the charges and downgraded the sex abuse charge to second-degree assault after Harris pleaded guilty. He was sentenced to 13 months in the Autauga Metro Jail.

Harris, who was also fined $1,000, was given credit for time served.

