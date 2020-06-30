Gov. Ivey to give update on COVID-19 Tuesday morning

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey is set to update the public on the state’s response to COVID-19 during a news conference Tuesday.
WSFA 12 News will carry this news conference on air, online on our WSFA 12 News mobile app beginning at 10 a.m. Joining the governor will be State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris, state Representative Dexter Grimsley and Greenville Mayor Dexter McLendon.
This news conference comes ahead of the expiration of the state’s current amended Safer at Home order. With Alabama’s rise in confirmed COVID-19 cases, it is unclear whether Ivey will extend the order or make additional changes.
During her last news conference on May 21, Ivey announced an expanded list of events and businesses that could reopen. On that day, Alabama had tested 171,000 people, had confirmed 13,058 cases, and had 528 confirmed deaths.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.