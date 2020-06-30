Greenville mayor urges Alabamians to take lead in combat of COVID-19

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Greenville Mayor Dexter McLendon is urging Alabamians to take the lead when it comes to slowing the spread of the coronavirus.
McLendon spoke Tuesday during a news conference with Gov. Kay Ivey and other state officials. While McLendon admitted that he did not take the virus seriously at first, he now is urging others to pay attention.
“Maybe in March, you didn’t get it. But we’re in July, almost in July, and if you can’t figure this out by now then I’ll be honest, there’s something wrong,” McLendon said.
McLendon and his wife Janice tested positive for COVID-19 in May. He also says his mother, a resident at Greenville’s Crown Health Care, tested positive for the virus.
All three have since recovered.
“I am very, very blessed to have my mom and my wife, that has gone through this and they’re okay,” McLendon said of their recovery.
McLendon said it is important for everyone to use common sense, wear a mask, and follow the advice given to slow the spread.
“Every day somebody stops me and says, I’ll be glad when this is over. Well it’s up to you to make it over,” McLendon added.
McLendon encouraged the public to heed the warnings and advice from officials.
“Please, please listen to what we’re saying. Everybody’s doing it because we love you and our job, the way I’ve always looked at, is to say, we’re gonna leave this place better than the way we found it.”
