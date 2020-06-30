Helicopter removes old antenna from WSFA 12 News’ ‘Tall Tower'

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - We’ve been telling you for weeks and on Tuesday the process began.
A helicopter climbed more than 2,000 feet to the top of WSFA 12 News’ broadcasting tower in south Montgomery County for a much anticipated project.
The helicopter crew eventually took the old antenna off the top of the “Tall Tower” in Grady. Soon, another helicopter will bring in a new antenna to replace it.
Now, the final push is on. You have until July 2 to make a plan to rescan to continue getting WSFA 12 News’ signal.
[READ MORE: www.wsfa.com/rescan]
Starting at 10 a.m. Thursday, you’ll need to rescan your TV set in order to continue getting our programming if you’re using an over-the-air TV antenna.
This change affects only those watching WSFA with an antenna. It does not have any impact on cable or satellite users.
