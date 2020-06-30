2020 Independence Day fireworks events around the River Region

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - America’s 244th birthday is quickly approaching and many central Alabama communities are planning to hold some type of celebratory fireworks display.
Here’s a list of cities in our community taking part in the 2020 events. We’ll add more communities as they confirm details!
ANDALUSIA
Starting at 10 a.m. Saturday, Andalusia will have a short, totally Americana parade. It starts at First Baptist and travels approximately four blocks to City Hall. There’s no pre-registration is required and the parade will include some floats, lots of golf carts, adorable kids on bikes and trikes, some dogs, and more.
Starting at dusk, around 8:30 p.m., the city will hold its traditional fireworks show behind the Kiwanis Center. However, due to COVID-19, the city’s plans for providing music, games and watermelon have been canceled.
AUBURN
The City of Auburn is hosting a drive-in Independence Day fireworks extravaganza. The fireworks will begin Saturday at 9 p.m. and all attendees are asked to STAY in their vehicles while viewing.
Families are encouraged to watch from nearby parking lots, and fireworks can also be viewed from the Auburn Mall parking
GREENVILLE
The City of Greenville will hold its 16th annual ‘Celebrate America’ Fireworks Show with a dazzling display of pyrotechnics on July 4. The event happens around 9 p.m. on the field of Greenville High School’s Tiger Stadium.
Some minor changes have been made, however. Due to the pandemic, 2020′s event will be a fireworks show only and there won’t be any activities inside the stadium or field area.
Residents are still invited to find a perfect spot to park their car or grab a comfortable chair on their porch or lawn, and enjoy the fireworks celebration.
MONTGOMERY
The city is postponing fireworks due to the Covid pandemic but it says it hopes to show fireworks at a later date when it is deemed safer to gather in large groups.
PIKE ROAD
The Town of Pike Road is hosting a week of patriotic events with details available on its website at https://www.pikeroad.us/.
PRATTVILLE
The City of Prattville will launch the fireworks from the area near the Homeplace Clock Tower off Highway 82 starting at dark on July 4. This will allow for viewing from miles around and for maintaining proper social distancing. There will be parking available in the nearby parking lots and people throughout the River Region will be able to view this annual celebration.
TALLASSEE
Tallasee’s patriotic celebration is held earlier than July 4 due to multiple competing events. 2020′s celebration was held on June 26.
WETUMPKA
The City of Wetumpka’s firework event takes place on July 3 starting at 8:30 p.m. in Gold Star Park.
