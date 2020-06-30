Kidnapping , armed robbery suspect captured trying to escape from jail

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVUE) - Elayn Hunt Correctional Center officers helped prevent the escape of a man wanted in several St. John Parish crimes.
Officers captured 32-year-old Aaron Dun as he scaled one of the prison’s inner fences surrounding his prison cell block and got caught in the razor wire around 7 p.m. on Monday.
Dun is a pre-trial inmate awaiting trial in St. John the Baptist Parish for home invasion, aggravated kidnapping, and armed robbery.
He is also a registered sex offender in Alabama, where he is wanted for several additional charges.
The Department of Corrections is detaining him at the request of the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff because he is a flight risk. Dun has been at Elayn Hunt Correctional Center since May 18.
Attempted escape charges are pending. The escape attempt is under investigation.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.