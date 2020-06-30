More heat, humidity and storms for the last day of June

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery officially hit 94° yesterday, but we dealt with several hours where it felt even warmer... heat indices climbed into the low 100s Monday, and it looks like we could do it all over again today.
Not only is it still muggy and a bit uncomfortable, heat will continue to build as the day progresses; highs in the low and even mid 90s are expected across central and south Alabama.
There could be some relief! We are expecting another day with a few pop-up showers and storms, but coverage will not be widespread enough to say that everyone gets rain.
With dew points way up there in the mid-70s, it will again “feel like” the upper 90s and lower 100s for just about everyone.
It looks like we will take the edge off the intense heat by Wednesday as daily highs fall back into the upper 80s to near 90°. This will in part be courtesy of a bit more cloud cover each day heading into the Fourth of July holiday weekend.
Not only will it be a little bit cloudier, but there will also be higher rain and thunderstorm chances Thursday thru Monday. Those chances will be running around 60-70% as it look currently. However, as each day gets closer, we will be able to fine tune those exact chances for you based on our near-term hi-resolution forecast models.
Unfortunately the oppressively high humidity levels won’t be going anywhere, so the highs in the upper 80s will still feel incredibly uncomfortable.
