Montgomery Biscuits issue statement after 2020 MiLB season canceled

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - There won’t be any taking kids out to the ballgame, no peanuts, and no CrackerJacks. And it doesn’t appear they’ll ever come back, at least for the 2020 season. Minor League Baseball officially announced there will be no season in 2020.
“While this is a sad day for many, this announcement removes the uncertainty surrounding the 2020 season and allows our teams to begin planning for an exciting 2021 season of affordable family entertainment,” said Minor League Baseball President & CEO Pat O’Conner.
The Montgomery Biscuits released a statement in response to the 2020 season being canceled.
Montgomery Biscuits Owner Lou DiBella took to Twitter and expressed his displeasure earlier Tuesday afternoon in a series of tweets.
The Biscuits say anyone who has questions regarding tickets and ballpark events should contact front office at 334-323-BALL (2255).
