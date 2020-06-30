Statewide emergency missing child alert issued for Montgomery girl

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency issued a statewide missing emergency missing child alert for a 17-year-old Montgomery girl Tuesday.
The statewide alert comes the day after The Montgomery Police Department asked for the public’s help finding Lesley Luna Pantaleon.
Lesley was last seen by her parents on June 24. She was driving a 2006 blue Chevrolet Trailblazer with the tag 3BF4014 in the area of Perry Street. She was wearing black pant, a black shirt and black shoes.
Pataleon is Hispanic and has brown eyes, black hair, weighs approximately 90 pounds and is approximately 4′11″. Police say she has a scar on the left side of her face from a car accident.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of Pantaleon, please call police or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP. You can also use the CrimeStoppers toll-free number at 1-833-AL 1-STOP.
