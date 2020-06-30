Work underway to tear down Wetumpka First Baptist Church

WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - The historic Wetumpka First Baptist Church sanctuary is close to becoming history.
Preparations are well underway to tear it down. Demolition crews have taken out the stained glass windows and are now working to peel off the roof.
The sanctuary was heavily damaged by last year’s tornado. The majority of parishioners voted to tear it down rather repair the building because of the costs involved.
The sanctuary was completed in 1852.
Church leaders are looking at using the insurance money to build a multi-purpose building which was destroyed by the tornado.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.