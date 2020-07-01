AU students and Community for Change organization host vigil honoring black trans lives

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn University students and youth organization, Community for Change, are making sure the lives of slain black transgender people are not forgotten.
The organization hosted a visibility vigil Tuesday on Toomer’s Corner.
Community for Change wants to make sure black trans voices are heard and their experiences are shared.
"As a heterosexual white male, I should stand beside them and use the privilege that I have for the betterment of a society," said participant Taylor Gusier.
"Knowing that people here are still supporting black people and are still supporting people who are black and not sis-gendered, that's really powerful," said another participant, Joey Drake.
There was special moment of silence for Dominique Fells and Riah Milton, two back trans women who were recently killed. Participants also lit candles and gave testimonials to reflect on all the trans lives lost.
