Convicted Morgan County murderer dies after contracting COVID-19
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | July 1, 2020 at 8:06 PM CDT - Updated July 1 at 8:12 PM

SPRINGVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Department of Corrections reports that a man convicted of murder in Morgan County has died.

ADOC says 73-year-old Billie Joe Moore passed away on June 27.

Moore was serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole at St. Clair Correctional Facility in Springville.

According to ADOC. Moore, who previously tested negative for COVID-19, was transferred from St. Clair to a local hospital on June 23 due to complications from advanced lung cancer. He remained under the care of the hospital until his passing.

A positive test result for COVID-19 was returned postmortem.

