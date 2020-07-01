Convicted Morgan County murderer dies after contracting COVID-19

SPRINGVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Department of Corrections reports that a man convicted of murder in Morgan County has died.
ADOC says 73-year-old Billie Joe Moore passed away on June 27.
Moore was serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole at St. Clair Correctional Facility in Springville.
According to ADOC. Moore, who previously tested negative for COVID-19, was transferred from St. Clair to a local hospital on June 23 due to complications from advanced lung cancer. He remained under the care of the hospital until his passing.
A positive test result for COVID-19 was returned postmortem.
