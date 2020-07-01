Death investigation underway after woman found dead Tuesday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating after a woman was found dead Tuesday.
According to Capt. Saba Coleman, officers were called around 9:40 a.m. to the area of Harrison Road and Green Ridge Road after a report that someone was unconscious.
Coleman says when police arrived at the scene, officers found a woman who was unresponsive. The woman was later pronounced dead at the scene.
The identity of the woman has not been released. Her death remains under investigation.
