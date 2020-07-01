Former Ole Miss cheerleader who refused to carry Confederate flag reacts to new law

Hawkins said, ”I was not going to carry that flag. I understood what it represented. I understood that for some students, for some people who embraced the flag that it was the symbol of school spirit for them. I also knew that there were other motives, in terms of people that supported the flag that were more consistent with the original intent which was an oppressive symbol representing slavery and I did not want to be a part of that; I do not want to be associated with that and was thankful that the university supported me in my efforts to say no, with respect to that, and of course a subsequent, proceeded to disassociate itself with that flag.”